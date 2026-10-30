Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/23/2026 : New Matches for 10/30/2026

It’s Deja Vu all over again.
Results from 10/23/2026
|(9) Lana Wood
|No Preference
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|134
|3
|40
|Tsai Chin
|No Preference
|Lola Larson
|105
|8
|59
New Matches for 10/30/2026
Match 1
Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|karin Dor
|2 – 6 – 0
|528 – 12 – 991
Actress: Karin Dor Nationality: German Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Trina Parks
|0 – 8 – 0
|90 – 9 – 1298
Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.
Match 2
(8) Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(8) Jill St. John
|6 – 2 – 0
|1155 – 6 – 610
Actress: Jill St. John Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Perrier
|3 – 5 – 0
|458 – 39 – 833
Actress: Denise Perrier Nationality: French Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.
I know a person named Karen who is actually a “Karen.” I wonder if Karen Dor is?
She doesn’t look like it but you never know. Just don’t call her Karen Dor Knob….or hell to pay.
Why does Trina only get one picture?