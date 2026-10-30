Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/23/2026 : New Matches for 10/30/2026

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It’s Deja Vu all over again.

 

Results from 10/23/2026

 

 

(9) Lana Wood No Preference Akiko Wakabayashi
134 3 40

 

 

Tsai Chin No Preference Lola Larson
105 8 59

 

New Matches for 10/30/2026

 

Match 1

 

Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
karin Dor 2 – 6 – 0 528 – 12 – 991

 

Helga Brandt

 

Actress: Karin Dor
Nationality: German
Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.

Karen Dor

 

VS

 

 

 
Contestant Record Total Scores
Trina Parks 0 – 8 – 0 90 – 9 – 1298

 

Thumper

Actress: Trina Parks
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.

Who do you prefer?
21 votes · 21 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

(8) Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(8) Jill St. John 6 – 2 – 0 1155 – 6 – 610

 

Tiffany Case

 

 

 

Actress: Jill St. John
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.

Jill St. John

 

VS

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Denise Perrier 3 – 5 – 0 458 – 39 – 833

 

Marie

Actress: Denise Perrier
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.

 

Denise Perrier

 

Who do you prefer?
25 votes · 25 answers
Vote

 

 

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