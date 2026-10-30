I Wish Article Authors Weren’t So Verbose

Firefox brings back internet icons for new anti-tracking, anti-AI campaign

Mashable | October 26, 2026 | Matt Binder Sick of web browsers tracking your every move and forcing intrusive, unnecessary AI features on you? Apparently, you’re not alone. Some of your favorite internet personalities — and real-life memes from the late 2000s and early 2010s — are joining forces to promote Firefox, a browser that’s pushing back against online tracking and unwanted AI features. Mozilla, the non-profit organization behind the Firefox web browser, has just launched a new ad campaign to draw internet users away from AI-filled Google Chrome and back to Firefox’s heyday in the late 2000s and early 2010s, when Firefox commanded up to 32 percent of the global browser market share. To do that, Mozilla has brought together some of the biggest internet personalities of that era for a new ad campaign called “Come Back to Firefox.”

I know I’m absolutely fighting a losing battle.

And this is only one out of a hundred thousand current examples.

But did anyone learn, from the first four paragraphs, the information that was promised in the headline?

News articles do this just as frequently as feature articles.

Sometimes it’s four paragraphs. Sometimes, five. Sometimes they stretch it further, if one of the authors has thought of an anecdote they thought it a good idea to share, or want to enhance the description of the cafe in which an interview took place.

I’ve started reading all articles at the middle, then from the ending backwards.