“Is that the damned doorbell again?”
Try using “Get off my Yard” and “Buzz Off” signs
How about “Yard: Off” and “Get Off My Buzz!”?
Have you tried handing out toothbrushes or raisins? The word will get around pretty quick.
… candy corn … popcorn balls … circus peanuts ™ …
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Try using “Get off my Yard” and “Buzz Off” signs
How about “Yard: Off” and “Get Off My Buzz!”?
Have you tried handing out toothbrushes or raisins? The word will get around pretty quick.
… candy corn … popcorn balls … circus peanuts ™ …