You Want To Know My Secret for Recruiting New Interns? Posted by Oppo on 31 October 2026, 2:00 pm The monkey, panda, and champagne work every time.
Hey, get your own interns you thief!
For illustrative purposes only.
Can I have my own interns? I’ll use my charms and puppies to lure them in… I mean, win them over. I had a spell that worked to get professional interns, and I figured out that if you replace the wrenches and calculators with charms from VS and the playful sounds of puppies, well…
Biscuit to puppy:
“Lil’ Dude! It worked!”
[Biscuit is apparently wearing his Doctor Evil costume for this.]
You sure you want an intern?
They can be problematic, when the cleaning crew comes around.