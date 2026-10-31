Who killed Archie?
I can’t even remember who shot J.R. either.
Betty’s kind of a hot blonde but judging from the artwork I’d say cuffs & collar don’t match.
My grandmother had a stack of comic books on the lower shelf of a reading lamp stand. Lots of Archie, a few super hero, and some bugs bunny comics for the grandkids when they came over. Most were read and reread so many times the covers were gone and the pages were worn.
Not ONCE did anyone get killed in those Archie comics.
Stinkin’ “modern edgy” storylines. Who needs ’em?!?
Oh and GET OFF MY LAWN!
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Who killed Archie?
I can’t even remember who shot J.R. either.
Betty’s kind of a hot blonde but judging from the artwork I’d say cuffs & collar don’t match.
My grandmother had a stack of comic books on the lower shelf of a reading lamp stand. Lots of Archie, a few super hero, and some bugs bunny comics for the grandkids when they came over. Most were read and reread so many times the covers were gone and the pages were worn.
Not ONCE did anyone get killed in those Archie comics.
Stinkin’ “modern edgy” storylines. Who needs ’em?!?
Oh and GET OFF MY LAWN!