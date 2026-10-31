Straight Line of the Day: The First Skeleton Says: … And Then the Second Skeleton Says: … Posted by Oppo on 31 October 2026, 12:00 pm
“So then Whoopi ordered the ribeye and here I am.”
“Me? I’m just here for the Vogue cover shoot.”
The First Skeleton Says: “Dig it!”… And Then the Second Skeleton Says: “Dug!!”…
🎵🎶🎵. I ain’t got no body 🎵🎶🎵
“Was it as good for you as it was for me.”..or
“Wilbur…you sorry old bastid I’m not making you sammiches anymore..unless you want a dirt sammich..lolololololol.”
“They call me the Biomass Man.”
“Dude, what the . . ? Someone drilled like eight cylinders into your pelvis.”
My husband was a complete idiot. I told him I wanted him to “drill me good”. I died unsatisfied.
First Skeleton: “The Skull Screamed? I gotta hear how they explain this!”
Second Skeleton: “The Harlot Did What Now?”