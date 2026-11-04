Straight Line of the Day: Just Wondering — Is the Bird Still the Word? Posted by Oppo on 4 November 2026, 12:00 pm
Today it’s more of a finger…
Bird was never the word. The word was always Grease.
Emu is the only bird I know and love…
In basketball, you could make that case…
Larry Bird? The best forward of all time?
If you are a big fan of the “Trashmen”, the Bird IS the Word.
If I was better at interwebbing I would insert a clip of Peter Griffin answering your question.
Bird is just a word that rhymes with turd 💩