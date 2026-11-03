Quote of the Day

“Their economic doctrine is neo-feudal central planning wrapped in environmental hysteria. By mandating the death of the internal combustion engine, outlawing natural gas, and tethering the world’s greatest industrial powerhouse to intermittent windmills and Chinese-made solar panels, they are engineering energy poverty by design. Tripling electricity rates and normalizing rolling blackouts are features of a system built to break middle-class independence. While coastal elites lecture working families from private jets, they push national rent control policies proven to annihilate housing supply. Driving private landlords into bankruptcy clears the field for the state to become the sole arbiter of shelter, reducing self-reliant property owners to desperate tenants begging federal bureaucrats for a roof.

In the streets, they have unleashed a regime of calculated lawlessness designed to terrorize the productive class. Abolishing cash bail for violent predators, downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, and installing rogue prosecutors who legalize rampant theft have turned once-thriving metropolitan centers into boarded-up wastelands. They release career criminals into your neighborhoods and prosecute the lawful citizen who dares to defend his family. Exporting this urban carnage to suburbs and rural towns is a deliberate strategy: manufacture unbearable chaos until a terrified populace surrenders its liberties in exchange for authoritarian state control.” ~~ Saggezza Eterna