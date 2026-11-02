Quote of the Day

I should hve been the next Bond.
“Our thought for the day, riffing a bit off of one of Pournelle’s thoughts on peace: “Communism” is the name of the alleged ideal we attribute to an oligarchy under which, by the cover of pleasant sounding political and social (and genetic) nonsense, that cannot bear objective close scrutiny, all power is gathered into the hands of a new, tiny, highly nepotistic, amorally familistic, corrupt and completely unprincipled ruling class, itself backed up by control over the means of information, a massive propaganda administration, unbounded by even a stunted sense of integrity, a lapdog judiciary, and a secret police with unreviewable powers of incarceration, enslavement, torture, life, and death, in order to advance themselves and their heirs under the lie of advancing mankind. Contrary to the common mantra, not only has it not “never been done right,” it has _always_ been done _exactly_ right for its true purpose, cited above.” ~~ Tom Kratman