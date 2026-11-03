7 Comments

    • Osha Authorized Outreach Trainer here:

      1910.25(b)(4)
      Stairway landings and platforms are at least the width of the stair and at least 30 inches (76 cm) in depth, as measured in the direction of travel;

      1910.22(a)(3)
      Walking-working surfaces are maintained free of hazards such as sharp or protruding objects, loose boards, corrosion, leaks, spills, snow, and ice.

      1910.22(c)
      Access and egress. The employer must provide, and ensure each employee uses, a safe means of access and egress to and from walking-working surfaces.

      and potentially:

      1910.36(f)(2)
      The capacity of an exit route may not decrease in the direction of exit route travel to the exit discharge.

      Note to paragraph (f) of this section:
      Information regarding the “Occupant load” is located in NFPA 101-2009, Life Safety Code, and in IFC-2009, International Fire Code (incorporated by reference, see § 1910.6).

      2
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.