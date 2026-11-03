OSHA –
Tables and chairs can’t be that close to stairs as it could be a violation of the so-called “Fat Act” signed by Obama,2009, so his fat drunk supporters can get around unhindered.
Osha Authorized Outreach Trainer here:
1910.25(b)(4)
Stairway landings and platforms are at least the width of the stair and at least 30 inches (76 cm) in depth, as measured in the direction of travel;
1910.22(a)(3)
Walking-working surfaces are maintained free of hazards such as sharp or protruding objects, loose boards, corrosion, leaks, spills, snow, and ice.
1910.22(c)
Access and egress. The employer must provide, and ensure each employee uses, a safe means of access and egress to and from walking-working surfaces.
and potentially:
1910.36(f)(2)
The capacity of an exit route may not decrease in the direction of exit route travel to the exit discharge.
Note to paragraph (f) of this section:
Information regarding the “Occupant load” is located in NFPA 101-2009, Life Safety Code, and in IFC-2009, International Fire Code (incorporated by reference, see § 1910.6).
Exactly! Right on it.
I think Obama’s NSBBB (No Stiches for Big Booty …B’s) provision is incorporated by reference
That image seems strangely familiar to me: if the photo was taken in England, I think I’ve been in that pub. (Space is sometimes at a premium.)
You weren’t at the pub on Hangar Lane were you mate where they all look like Jack the Ripper or one mate they call Jack the Zipper, he’s a Flasher.
“Ilene, party of one, your table is ready.”
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OSHA –
Tables and chairs can’t be that close to stairs as it could be a violation of the so-called “Fat Act” signed by Obama,2009, so his fat drunk supporters can get around unhindered.
Osha Authorized Outreach Trainer here:
1910.25(b)(4)
Stairway landings and platforms are at least the width of the stair and at least 30 inches (76 cm) in depth, as measured in the direction of travel;
1910.22(a)(3)
Walking-working surfaces are maintained free of hazards such as sharp or protruding objects, loose boards, corrosion, leaks, spills, snow, and ice.
1910.22(c)
Access and egress. The employer must provide, and ensure each employee uses, a safe means of access and egress to and from walking-working surfaces.
and potentially:
1910.36(f)(2)
The capacity of an exit route may not decrease in the direction of exit route travel to the exit discharge.
Note to paragraph (f) of this section:
Information regarding the “Occupant load” is located in NFPA 101-2009, Life Safety Code, and in IFC-2009, International Fire Code (incorporated by reference, see § 1910.6).
Exactly! Right on it.
I think Obama’s NSBBB (No Stiches for Big Booty …B’s) provision is incorporated by reference
That image seems strangely familiar to me: if the photo was taken in England, I think I’ve been in that pub. (Space is sometimes at a premium.)
You weren’t at the pub on Hangar Lane were you mate where they all look like Jack the Ripper or one mate they call Jack the Zipper, he’s a Flasher.
“Ilene, party of one, your table is ready.”