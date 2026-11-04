Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/28/2026 : New Matches for 11/4/2026

So, are you happy today or sad?
Results from 10/28/2026
|(10) Maud Adams
|No Preference
|Olga Bisera
|161
|4
|25
|(11) Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|(13) Lois Chiles
|118
|1
|96
New Matches for 11/4/2026
Match 1
(16) Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs (12) Madeline Smith (Miss Caruso)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(16) Corinne Clery
|6 – 4 – 0
|1126 – 10 – 711
Actress: Corinne Cléry Nationality: French Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Madeline Smith
|7 – 3 – 0
|1317 – 7 – 851
Actress: Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.
Match 2
Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Emily Bolton
|1 – 9 – 0
|494 – 31 – 1327
Actress: Emily Bolton Nationality: Aruban Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 9 – 0
|257 – 25 – 1733
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.