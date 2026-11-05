Straight Line of the Day: Kamala Harris Returning to the Campaign Trail? What Else Can We Expect?

Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail – as focus turns to 2028 presidential race
The Guardian | November 2, 2026 | George Chidi
Whose focus? Yours? Hers? The voters?
Two years on from her devastating presidential election defeat,
Devastating for whom? You? Her? The voters?
You use a lot of ambiguous phrases, George Chidi.
Kamala Harris was greeted like a rockstar as she took the stage before a rapt audience at Georgia’s Clark Atlanta University.
When a politician is greeted by a friendly crowd, they often hear chants of their name. But at Clark, a historically Black college (HBCU), students instead delivered a school spirit chant for the Atlanta University Center,
I don’t get it. Instead of chanting “Kamala Harris,” they chanted “Atlanta University Center!!!” ?
celebrating an HBCU alumna – and the country’s first female and first Black vice-president – as one of their own.
Still capitalizing “Black,” are we?
Harris is “big sister general”,
? Who are you, Idi Amin?
said Sanaiya Archer, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta. “I’m able to see myself in her.
Guys, keep your jokes to yourself.
Not that I personally relate to her,
?
but she went to an HBCU, she’s an HBCU alum, I’m at an HBCU. And it’s just amazing to see a Black woman that I can see anywhere else in my life on a presidential scale.”
“And it’s not a race-based viewpoint, because that would be racist.”
I heard they were all chanting
“Let’s Go Brandon”…weird.
I expect a great deal of travel, participating in bar crawls the world over…
Lots and lots of completely stupid and very emotional sheep making decisions that will bring the greatest country on Earth to ruin. And Word Salads. Lots of word salads. Cuz people gonna be hungry when they can’t buy food.
Lots and lots of “scheduling conflicts” claimed by Democrat politicians whenever she shows up in their district or state…
Considering how the midterms went…if we don’t end up like France it will be a f**king miracle.
The dried up old prunes in the House and Senate will soak up enough red wave salivation runoff to stem the rising ocean levels for a week or two but that will be offset by Republicans if she announces her candidacy.