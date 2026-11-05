Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail – as focus turns to 2028 presidential race

The Guardian | November 2, 2026 | George Chidi

Whose focus? Yours? Hers? The voters?

Two years on from her devastating presidential election defeat,

Devastating for whom? You? Her? The voters?

You use a lot of ambiguous phrases, George Chidi.

Kamala Harris was greeted like a rockstar as she took the stage before a rapt audience at Georgia’s Clark Atlanta University. When a politician is greeted by a friendly crowd, they often hear chants of their name. But at Clark, a historically Black college (HBCU), students instead delivered a school spirit chant for the Atlanta University Center,

I don’t get it. Instead of chanting “Kamala Harris,” they chanted “Atlanta University Center!!!” ?

celebrating an HBCU alumna – and the country’s first female and first Black vice-president – as one of their own.

Still capitalizing “Black,” are we?

Harris is “big sister general”,

? Who are you, Idi Amin?

said Sanaiya Archer, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta. “I’m able to see myself in her.

Guys, keep your jokes to yourself.

Not that I personally relate to her,

?

but she went to an HBCU, she’s an HBCU alum, I’m at an HBCU. And it’s just amazing to see a Black woman that I can see anywhere else in my life on a presidential scale.”

“And it’s not a race-based viewpoint, because that would be racist.”