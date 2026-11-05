Quote of the Day

Doing the right thing sometimes does not reap you the rewards.
“President Trump just shared Joel Pollak’s take on last night, and it is the only one worth reading. “Securing the border is ugly. Fighting Iran is costly. Taking on special interests upsets donors. Backing AI scares people.” “Tonight, Republicans paid the costs. The benefits will be with us for many generations.” Weak Republicans campaign on what is easy. Trump governs on what is NECESSARY. One bad night does not undo a secure border.” ~~ Gunther Eagleman
Wasn’t it lib icon JFK who famously said, “we don’t do these things because they are easy, we do these things because they are hard”.
Of course, he’d be labeled some kind of right-wing fascist if he ran today.
When will a socialist mayor come to your town. Will you frown? ☹️