No, I am Iron Man.
Results from 10/30/2026
|Karin Dor
|No Preference
|Trina Parks
|125
|2
|8
|(8) Jill St. John
|No Preference
|Denise Perrier
|139
|0
|5
New Matches for 11/6/2026
(2) Jacqueline Bissett (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs (16) Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(2) Jaqueline Bisset
|8 – 0 – 0
|1260 – 2 – 341
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(16) Izabella Scorupco
|6 – 2 – 0
|959 – 7 – 578
Actress: Izabella Scorupco Nationality: Polish-Swedish Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.
Match 2
Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs (4) Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kim Basinger
|4 – 4 – 0
|805 – 7 – 756
Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger
Age: 71, born 8 December 1953
Country of origin: United States
Height: 5′ 6″
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.
Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Famke Janssen
|8 – 0 – 0
|1163 – 9 – 425
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.
Champaigne? All it took for a babe to seduce me once was one bottle of Dr. Pepper…
You slut.
I’ve never denied it but what else should a teen that’s going through puberty do? Ask for a Butterfinger to go with it?
I’m afraid to ask what kind of sex slang a “Butterfinger” is.
Xenia Onatopp’s last name is an anagram of Tan Oppo.