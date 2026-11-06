Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/30/2026 : New Matches for 11/6/2026

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No, I am Iron Man.

 

Results from 10/30/2026

 

 

Karin Dor No Preference Trina Parks
125 2 8

 

 

(8) Jill St. John No Preference Denise Perrier
139 0 5

 

New Matches for 11/6/2026

 

(2) Jacqueline Bissett (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs (16) Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(2) Jaqueline Bisset 8 – 0 – 0 1260 – 2 – 341

 

Giovanna Goodthighs

 

Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.

 

Jacqueline Bisset

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(16) Izabella Scorupco 6 – 2 – 0 959 – 7 – 578

 

Natalya Simonova

 

Actress: Izabella Scorupco
Nationality: Polish-Swedish
Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.

 

Izabella Scorupco

 

Who do you prefer?
31 votes · 31 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs (4) Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Kim Basinger 4 – 4 – 0 805 – 7 – 756

 

Domino Petachi

 

Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger

Age: 71, born 8 December 1953

Country of origin:  United States

Height: 5′ 6″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.

Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.

 

Kim Basinger

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(4) Famke Janssen 8 – 0 – 0 1163 – 9 – 425

 

Xenia Onatopp

 

Actress: Famke Janssen
Nationality: Dutch
Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.

Famke Janssen

 

Who do you prefer?
28 votes · 28 answers
Vote

 

 

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