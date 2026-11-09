Straight Line of the Day: My Latest Patent Is the Muddle Detector. Among Its Uses: … Posted by Oppo on 9 November 2026, 12:00 pm 1
…locating wandering legislators…
What we need is a device for losing them.
Helping you detect the quality of your bartender.
Tracking your progress when doing business with any government agency.
…separating muddles from pickles and clusterfarks…
Well, I used to use mine to detect how
much tequila is in my drink but I’m a Teetotaler now. I’ve been taking bids for it starting at one dollar.
I also quit eating bacon…it’s true, and I feel like an Infidel now.
Heeeeelllllpppp me …oh cool! AI Bacon 🥓 🥓!
Among its uses…
…alerting you when the i turns are having an unauthorized Monday Mojito Mayhem.
We know you meant “interns.” We can decipher SpellCheck.
What happens when you turn them out?