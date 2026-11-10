Forget Batman, where the hell does Clouseau get all his wonderful $#@$! Toys!
Pink Panther:
“It won’t be easy, that is why I have always failed where others have succeeded.”
A shower reveals the panther’s true coloring…
I suppose that’s one way to get a Frenchmen to shower, though I would imagine it defeats the purpose when you fill the pump truck directly from the Seine.
Is it cosplay or cause-play?
What does CRS stand for? I Can’t remember…
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Forget Batman, where the hell does Clouseau get all his wonderful $#@$! Toys!
Pink Panther:
“It won’t be easy, that is why I have always failed where others have succeeded.”
A shower reveals the panther’s true coloring…
I suppose that’s one way to get a Frenchmen to shower, though I would imagine it defeats the purpose when you fill the pump truck directly from the Seine.
Is it cosplay or cause-play?
What does CRS stand for? I Can’t remember…