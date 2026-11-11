Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/4/2026 : New Matches for 11/11/2026

A heartfelt thank you for all the Men and Women who served this great country.
Results from 11/4/2026
|(16) Corinne Clery
|No Preference
|(12) Madeline Smith
|77
|1
|60
|Emily Bolton
|No Preference
|Gloria Hendry
|79
|7
|14
New Matches for 11/11/2026
Match 1
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs (9) Jane Seymour (Solitaire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|1 – 9 – 0
|300 – 33 – 1407
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(9) Jane Seymour
|8 – 2 – 0
|1608 – 8 – 825
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.
Match 2
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|5 – 5 – 0
|030 – 18 – 989
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|5 – 5 – 0
|966 – 20 – 1130
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.