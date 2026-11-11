Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/4/2026 : New Matches for 11/11/2026

Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.