Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/4/2026 : New Matches for 11/11/2026

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A heartfelt thank you for all the Men and Women who served this great country.

 

Results from 11/4/2026

 

 

(16) Corinne Clery No Preference (12) Madeline Smith
77 1 60

 

 

Emily Bolton No Preference Gloria Hendry
79 7 14

 

New Matches for 11/11/2026

 

Match 1

 

Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs (9) Jane Seymour (Solitaire)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Leila Shenna 1 – 9 – 0 300 – 33 – 1407

 

Private Jet Hostess

 

Actress: Leila Shenna
Nationality: Moroccan
Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.

 

Leila Shenna

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(9) Jane Seymour 8 – 2 – 0 1608 – 8 – 825

 

Solitaire

 

Actress: Jane Seymour
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.

 

Jane Seymour

 

Who do you prefer?
26 votes · 26 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Carole Bouquet 5 – 5 – 0 030 – 18 – 989

 

Melina Havelock

 

Actress: Carole Bouquet
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.

Carole Bouquet

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Catherine Schell 5 – 5 – 0 966 – 20 – 1130

 

Nancy

 

Actress: Catherine Schell
Nationality: Hungarian
Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.

Catherine Schell

 

Who do you prefer?
25 votes · 25 answers
Vote

 

 

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