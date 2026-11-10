Quote of the Day

“Pundits condemn President Trump’s decision to bomb the nuclear facilities in Iran as the catalyst for electoral failure. I don’t care: I am glad Trump did it. If doing the right thing costs him congressional majorities, so be it. Part of making America great again is defending America from threats both foreign and domestic. President Trump has put America first, and that included taking out the megalomaniacal Ayatollahs and the IRGC.

Trump has put America first by cracking down on legal immigration and mass legal immigration, protecting kids and families, keeping men out of women’s sports, and improving our economy with drastic deregulation and energy production. Instead of measuring his successes, voters complained about pain at the pump. What’s the point of cheap gas if your city gets wiped out in a nuclear holocaust?

The angry Republicans and Independents who voted for Trump in 2024 will chime: “President Trump said no more wars. And he should have known that ‘No new wars’ means No New Wars to us!”

What planet do these people live on?” ~~ Arthur Schaper