17 Comments

  6. …the candidate of no redeeming moral qualities, nameless, faceless, sexless and Godless, promising only mercilessness and pain for all who vote and all who abstain, chaos and ruin for the world, a fleeting moment of joy for the enemies of freedom. Time to stock up on ammo, booze and interns.

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