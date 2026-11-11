Straight Line of the Day: And Then DSA Pandora Opened the Box and All the Evils Flew Out, But Remaining in the Bottom of the Box Was… Posted by Oppo on 11 November 2026, 12:00 pm
…Batman.
The one you send to kill the Boogeyman…
…George Soros…
The slasher’s manilla envelope filled with blackmail pictures of Captain Langham and the nude.
A note assuring us that THIS time socialism will actually work.
Oh, I think we all know.
…the candidate of no redeeming moral qualities, nameless, faceless, sexless and Godless, promising only mercilessness and pain for all who vote and all who abstain, chaos and ruin for the world, a fleeting moment of joy for the enemies of freedom. Time to stock up on ammo, booze and interns.
… a piece of shaped Styrofoam that fit so tightly that no amount of pulling can dislodge it.
Also, the instruction manual under that Styrofoam piece.
You’ve been there too, huh?
…Folger’s Crystals.
… Obama’s real birth certificate.
… an I.O.U. from Hillary for some of the missing evils.
… Schroedinger’s missing socks.
Pain.
Evil droppings
Al Gore, John Kerry, Kamala Harris
Yosemite Sam