Heck! Tell Mr. Bruesewitz I’ll Make Political Tweets for $5,000 a Pop, and Disclose It, Too

Laura Loomer made political posts for pay without disclosing, ex-Trump aide claims

The Jerusalem Post | Nov 8, 2026

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer has taken payments from private clients to publish political posts on social media without disclosing them, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Alex Bruesewitz, a former Trump campaign aide, and three other people familiar with the arrangements…

Bank transaction emails and a wire transfer statement seen by the paper reportedly show four payments totaling more than $60,000 to Loomer and to King Breaker Media, a Florida-based company registered in her name, since May 2025…

Bruesewitz first made his allegations against Loomer public on X on Thursday. In an interview with The Washington Post, he confirmed that he had paid Loomer for posts throughout 2025, though he did not say which of his clients he had done this for…

“He paid me to make a one-page research document for him, and then he wanted me to distribute the information. And that’s what I did,” Loomer told the news outlet, denying the claim.

“I certainly don’t charge $5,000 for a tweet,” Loomer told The Washington Post. “I’m not some influencer that makes money from tweeting,” she added. “My business is public affairs and opposition research. I also have a media company. It’s not illegal to make a living in America.”