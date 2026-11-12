Bond Girl Technical Difficulties

Welp, this time at least it isn’t WordPress. Microsoft went haywire today. Not just us this time but it screwed up something with my accessing my excel files with all my information for not just the Bond girls but also the Babesleaga. I keep getting denied access being told I do not have permission to access. If anyone has any ideas on how to fix this problem chime in otherwise I do not know when or if I can do any updating for the forseeable future. And I will be damned if I’m forking over $100.00 a year to Microsoft to access my own files. Goddamn Bill Gates.