Straight Line of the Day: Any Idea How the Phone Call Was Between Kamala and Trump? Posted by Oppo on 7 November 2024, 12:00 pm
It took a long time to happen, because Kamala had some heavy drinking to do first…
“Your concession is important to us. Please stay on the line and you will be handled by our next available President.”
Harris: “Hello, Mr. President, this is Kamala Harris calling. I wanted to congratulate you on your victory, and to assure you that my people have no plans to revolt on January 6th…”
Trump: “Hi Kamala, can I call you Kamala… such a lovely name, Kamala…I guess that your campaign fell flat with the people… it was terrible…I would have fired a bunch of folks, it was so bad…”
Harris: “Mr. President, this is Kamala Harris. Congratulations on being unburdened by the passage of time when time is so precious that we can’t afford to lose it to be unburdened.”
Trump: “Who? Kamala Harris? Excuse me, whoever this really is, Kamala Harris isn’t capable of operating a modern push-button or cellular phone. And ma’am, your word salad is terrible! It’s a contradiction in terms. Ms. Harris only deals in tautologies! Nice try, honey!”
Harris: “No, really!! Mr. President! Don’t hang up!
Trump: (click)
Harris: (doesn’t hear the click) “DON! Don, baby! You were great, honey. How about you and me get together and talk about working in your administration?!”:
(Beeping phone company tone signifying phone off hook.)
20 bucks, same as downtown.
“Congratulations, Mr. Trump. It seems like the people have had their say, and they have said what they have been saying since they starting to say what they are saying.”
“Ka-Maa-La, I can small the wine on your breath through the cell towers. It isn’t even good wine. Now, I don’t drink wine myself, but I do serve the best wine there is as Mar-a-Lago and my golf clubs. The best, top stuff. I can get you some. Much better than that cheap stuff you’re drinking now…”
Thanx Mr. President but I’ll stick with my Mad Dog 20-20 which I admit is not a great wine but is a good wine. ~ Kamala
If Harris had won, I thinknshe would have gotten on her knees to thank…
(Do I really want to go there? Yes, yes I do.)
…Willie Brown.
We will never know as all her calls were fowarded to the McDonald’s Employment office.