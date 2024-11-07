Straight Line of the Day: Any Idea How the Phone Call Was Between Kamala and Trump?

  3. Harris: “Hello, Mr. President, this is Kamala Harris calling. I wanted to congratulate you on your victory, and to assure you that my people have no plans to revolt on January 6th…”

    Trump: “Hi Kamala, can I call you Kamala… such a lovely name, Kamala…I guess that your campaign fell flat with the people… it was terrible…I would have fired a bunch of folks, it was so bad…”

  4. Harris: “Mr. President, this is Kamala Harris. Congratulations on being unburdened by the passage of time when time is so precious that we can’t afford to lose it to be unburdened.”

    Trump: “Who? Kamala Harris? Excuse me, whoever this really is, Kamala Harris isn’t capable of operating a modern push-button or cellular phone. And ma’am, your word salad is terrible! It’s a contradiction in terms. Ms. Harris only deals in tautologies! Nice try, honey!”

    Harris: “No, really!! Mr. President! Don’t hang up!

    Trump: (click)

    Harris: (doesn’t hear the click) “DON! Don, baby! You were great, honey. How about you and me get together and talk about working in your administration?!”:

    (Beeping phone company tone signifying phone off hook.)

    • “Congratulations, Mr. Trump. It seems like the people have had their say, and they have said what they have been saying since they starting to say what they are saying.”

      “Ka-Maa-La, I can small the wine on your breath through the cell towers. It isn’t even good wine. Now, I don’t drink wine myself, but I do serve the best wine there is as Mar-a-Lago and my golf clubs. The best, top stuff. I can get you some. Much better than that cheap stuff you’re drinking now…”

