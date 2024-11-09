Straight Line of the Day: How Is a Bad Moon Defined, Whether Rising or Not? Posted by Oppo on 9 November 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Stacey Abrams. Lizzo. Rosie O’Doughnut. Fat Fani.
Rising or not, it matters only that it be green (or accompanied by a singing fat woman) :
Map of The Realm of Chaos:
https://www.dakkadakka.com/s/i/at/at2/2016/10/2/5f6f0c230bc0d93efc11881860eb08a0_95738.jpg
(You have 10 seconds to spot the Bad Moon!)
Bad = high concentration of Strontium-90 and radioactive iodine. In other words, “Post Nuking”.
A clan of space orks in Warhammer 40,000.
Death Star orbiting Tatooine.
A bad moon is the kind where you spread your butt cheeks. Unnecessary and gratuitous.
Trouble on the way…
Don’t forget. There’s a bathroom on the right.
It is defined by it’s prefered pronouns.
When you pull down your pants, but your tighty whities stay in place. (Extra points penalized for Hershey hashmarks evident.)