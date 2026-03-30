Babesleaga Group AL : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Whelp, my bracket is busted, hope y’ll doing better.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Gene Tierney
|2 – 0 – 0
|113
|63.50
|38
|63.50 – 19.00
|Maureen O’Hara
|2 – 0 – 0
|122
|61.00
|73
|61.00 – 36.50
|Ingrid Bergman
|2 – 0 – 0
|113
|56.50
|73
|56.50 – 36.50
|Veronica Lake
|1 – 1 – 0
|121
|60.50
|60
|60.50 – 30.00
|Cyd Charisse
|1 – 1 – 0
|101
|50.50
|84
|50.50 – 42.00
|Lauren Becall
|0 – 2 – 0
|85
|42.50
|115
|42.50 – 57.50
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 2 – 0
|36
|18.00
|143
|18.00 – 71.50
|Greer Garson
|0 – 2 – 0
|36
|18.00
|135
|18.00 – 67.50
Week 3
- 10:00 am Veronica Lake vs Ingrid Bergman
- 2:00 pm Maureen O’Hara vs Gene Tierney
- 6:00 pm Cyd Charisse vs Lauren Becall
- 8:00 pm Greer Garson vs Joan Blondell
Gene pulls off another squeaker.
You go girl!