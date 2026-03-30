Babesleaga Group AL : Week 2 : Results and Standings

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Whelp, my bracket is busted, hope y’ll doing better.

Results

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Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Gene Tierney2 – 0 – 011363.503863.50 – 19.00
Maureen O’Hara2 – 0 – 012261.007361.00 – 36.50
Ingrid Bergman2 – 0 – 011356.507356.50 – 36.50
Veronica Lake1 – 1 – 012160.506060.50 – 30.00
Cyd Charisse1 – 1 – 010150.508450.50 – 42.00
Lauren Becall0 – 2 – 08542.5011542.50 – 57.50
Joan Blondell0 – 2 – 03618.0014318.00 – 71.50
Greer Garson0 – 2 – 03618.0013518.00 – 67.50

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Veronica Lake vs Ingrid Bergman
  • 2:00 pm Maureen O’Hara vs Gene Tierney
  • 6:00 pm Cyd Charisse vs Lauren Becall
  • 8:00 pm Greer Garson vs Joan Blondell

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