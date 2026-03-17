Dude, that is the worst way to pick up chicks.
I heard chicken legs were good eatin’…
Super Chicken can’t come right now, he has a cramp…
What the cluck?
Dude! That’s not a chick!
“So this one time, I had this chick, back down, legs up, right there in front of everyone…”
Chicken Little preparing for his Paul Revere moment.
Just leave the guy alone a let him be a chicken.
Nothing but gays in the Boston Marathon.
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Dude, that is the worst way to pick up chicks.
I heard chicken legs were good eatin’…
Super Chicken can’t come right now, he has a cramp…
What the cluck?
Dude! That’s not a chick!
“So this one time, I had this chick, back down, legs up, right there in front of everyone…”
Chicken Little preparing for his Paul Revere moment.
Just leave the guy alone a let him be a chicken.
Nothing but gays in the Boston Marathon.