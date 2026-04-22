Schadenfreulein.

Maren Morris Details ‘-–— Up’ First Relationship With a Woman: ‘Borderline Extortion’

New York Post | April 17, 2026

Maren Morris took to social media to label her first relationship with a woman as “f–ked up.” The songstress opened up to fans about her “bisexual journey” in a TikTok on Wednesday, which she described as “pretty short.”

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“I’m not kidding, within like, three weeks of this completely falling apart, it was lies, threats to my reputation and borderline extortion,” the Grammy winner recalled. “It was pretty -–— up. And for that to be my first experience, it was just so depressing,” the songstress lamented, concluding that she’s “just really cool being alone” after the fling. Morris shared that friends from the lesbian community told her that her experience was typical. “‘You start seeing women and one is going to almost ruin your life,’” she recalled a pal telling her. “‘We’ve all been there. You just have to push through.‘