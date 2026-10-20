Biden enjoying a day out shopping with his nurse.
Secret Service Detail: “This job stinks I’m transferring the hell outta here asap.”
“Could you guide us to the pants aisle?”
You know, sometimes, when you gotta go, ya gtta go.
The latest in pickpocket-deterrence wear…
Please please PLEASE do NOT make me caption this
You don’t have to, you get to – enjoy the experience!
The experience of hysterical blindness?
You won’t have to see Maxine Waters anymore…
Taking advantage of the half off sale…
I think it’s a BONGOFF sale:
Buy
One
Nut
Get
One
For
Free
Oh Baby!
Somebodies got a droopy diaper.
Road Trip! I wonder which one of them is the astronaut?
Signs of the nanny state:
These people have dressed for success.
Double-dooty call…
Tuesday at Walmart…
When did Costco make Depends one of its “free sample” items?
Somebody is wearing their Joe Biden Halloween costume a little bit early.
Serious shoppers don’t have time for bathroom breaks.
“Cleanup in Aisle Five…”
“Lessee: Milk? No. Milk? No. Milk? Try the next aisle.”
Enfilmada infiltrates WalMart.
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Biden enjoying a day out shopping with his nurse.
Secret Service Detail: “This job stinks I’m transferring the hell outta here asap.”
“Could you guide us to the pants aisle?”
You know, sometimes, when you gotta go, ya gtta go.
The latest in pickpocket-deterrence wear…
Please please PLEASE do NOT make me caption this
You don’t have to, you get to – enjoy the experience!
The experience of hysterical blindness?
You won’t have to see Maxine Waters anymore…
Taking advantage of the half off sale…
I think it’s a BONGOFF sale:
Buy
One
Nut
Get
One
For
Free
Oh Baby!
Somebodies got a droopy diaper.
Road Trip! I wonder which one of them is the astronaut?
Signs of the nanny state:
These people have dressed for success.
Double-dooty call…
Tuesday at Walmart…
When did Costco make Depends one of its “free sample” items?
Somebody is wearing their Joe Biden Halloween costume a little bit early.
Serious shoppers don’t have time for bathroom breaks.
“Cleanup in Aisle Five…”
“Lessee: Milk? No. Milk? No. Milk? Try the next aisle.”
Enfilmada infiltrates WalMart.