Straight Line of the Day: Idea for a Title for a New Children’s Story: “Putin-Boots.” Just Need a Story Idea… Posted by Oppo on 20 October 2026, 12:00 pm
Putin-Boots. As in the bootheel on your neck?
You put your right foot in
You pull your left flank out
You put your right foot in
And you shake it all about
You launch a bunch of missiles
Just to turn your fortunes ‘round
That’s what it’s all about
Putin the oligarch went continent surveying…
KGB:(to Russian school children recruits) “These Putin-Boots are made for walkin’
And that’s just what they’ll do.
One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you”!
You are mistaken, comrade. You do not need a story idea. You are to report to the office of the Zampolit. He already has a copy of your story idea on his desk.
A diminutive dictator gets special boots with internal lifts so people don’t notice how short he is.
Genetically engineered cat kills lab worker, escapes and teams up with maniacal dictator to rule… Ukraine! As the war drags on they desperately plot to regain control of the Eastern portion of a litterbox.
… The Crimeow.