8 Comments

  2. You put your right foot in
    You pull your left flank out
    You put your right foot in
    And you shake it all about
    You launch a bunch of missiles
    Just to turn your fortunes ‘round
    That’s what it’s all about

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  7. Genetically engineered cat kills lab worker, escapes and teams up with maniacal dictator to rule… Ukraine! As the war drags on they desperately plot to regain control of the Eastern portion of a litterbox.

    1
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