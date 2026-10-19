Quote of the Day

I’m ready, are you?
“The DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), having lost their court battle to force the U.S. to withdraw support from Israel, have now created an entirely new battleground: JFK Airport. They are trying to pressure workers on the tarmac and at the airport to stop loading any goods to Israel. This would include passenger luggage, as well as any cargo such as computer or technical equipment, weapons being shipped by the U.S. government that have been bought by Israel, etc. These are the same people who put Zohran Mamdani and others in office; are seeking to make Abdul El-Sayed a senator, God forbid; and are the wing of the Democratic Party that Nithya Raman claims in her quest to become the mayor of Los Angeles, and in all cases, one of their foundation stones is antisemitism and a hatred for Israel and Jews.” ~~ RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY
As a member of the Ernest T. Bass Party we will start forming a group to throw rocks at them.