Straight Line of the Day: All I Want To Know Is Who, What, When, Where, How, and Why Posted by Oppo on 19 October 2026, 12:00 pm
YHWH
Biden has said that for years.
Fancy yourself as a reporter, eh, boy? You’re asking the wrong question. Nowadays it’s “How many clicks can I get online?” The facts don’t matter none, no how…
You sound like my wife!
Then don’t listen to NPR. Or watch MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS or read the NY Times, Washington Post . . . .
Answer:
Them, that, then, there, thow and because I said so!
42
Why? WHY?? It’s existential angst, man! Can’t you see?
So, you’re trying to get a complete set of signed baseballs from Abbott and Costello’s team?
All I want to know is what’s it to you.
No, No (In Consuela’s voice)
Who wants to know?