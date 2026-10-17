One example. The Harvey Award. 🏆
Not sure exactly what it is but I’ve got half an idea.
That should give you piece of mind.
No idea
I think I partially see what you did there.
It has something to do with Schrödinger, I think…
“Thanks for wrecking my nice snug box, Schrödinger.”
Looks like kitty crack house.
I thought it was your IMAO office
No – the crack house is much nicer.
Here’s mine:
It’s what happens when “I think, therefore I am “ bangs up against the inevitable male-who-stops-thinking…
“I thinks, therefore I yam…”
“Well, blows me down! I don’t thinks!”
Just a year or two of a lifelong hitch at the Stony Lonesome.
. . . unless . . .
(Disregard typo in “Oppovision.”)
How can those prison sex reports be confidential if they’ve gone and made a movie based on them!?
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One example. The Harvey Award. 🏆
Not sure exactly what it is but I’ve got half an idea.
That should give you piece of mind.
No idea
I think I partially see what you did there.
It has something to do with Schrödinger, I think…
“Thanks for wrecking my nice snug box, Schrödinger.”
Looks like kitty crack house.
I thought it was your IMAO office
No – the crack house is much nicer.
Here’s mine:
It’s what happens when “I think, therefore I am “ bangs up against the inevitable male-who-stops-thinking…
“I thinks, therefore I yam…”
“Well, blows me down! I don’t thinks!”
Just a year or two of a lifelong hitch at the Stony Lonesome.
. . . unless . . .
(Disregard typo in “Oppovision.”)
How can those prison sex reports be confidential if they’ve gone and made a movie based on them!?