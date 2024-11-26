Babesleaga Group AD : Week 2 : Claudette Colbert vs Irene Dunne

Posted by on

Good night.

Claudette Colbert vs Irene Dunne

Claudette Colbert (0-1-0 Pts. 29 Avg. 29.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Barbara Stanwyck 29-80

VS

Irene Dunne (1-0-0 Pts. 54 Avg. 54.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Joan Crawford 54-41

Who do you prefer?
22 votes · 22 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.