Caption This!

The Great Escape remake.
Horse Feathers: The newly minted president of Huxley University, Quincy Adams Wagstaff (Groucho Marx), is getting pressure from his son Frank (Zeppo Marx) to improve the football squad at the school. Frank thinks his father should recruit two professional ball players so Huxley can finally defeat their gridiron rival, Darwin. But when Wagstaff hires the wrong guys, suddenly a pair of bootleggers are wreaking havoc as undergrads.
Trojan horse v.2…
This horse has heard about the boys from Delta House…
“I’ve got those subterranean homesick blues…”
Dinsdale.
Giving Sasquatch a run for Hide and Seek World Champion.
Barbaro, retired after his 2006 Derby win, and joined the local Borough’s Bureau of Burro Burrow inspection
“Say nothing. Act natural. “
DEI gets extended to tunnel rats…
Odd looking sewer rat, kinda resembles a horse.
Wilbur?