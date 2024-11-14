Is Anyone Here as Old as I Am?

I realized (when someone referred to them in an article) —
I absolutely, literally remember reading Dick and Jane books!
Spot, Puff, the whole gang. See Dick run (not the transgender version). I actually remember turning the pages to see what happened to Sally!
I remember reading The Cat in the Hat, The Great Dane (a book based on a Disney film), and A Fly Went By — not the transgender version.
(Then I graduated to Weekly Reader with Goofus and Gallant.)
Reader’s Digest was a good potpourri of anything and everything, but I don’t remember ever laughing much at its Humor in Uniform and Laughter, the Best Medicine. The cartoons redeemed those features.
So, I doubt you’re as old as I am. My brother had Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots when I got old enough to play that, though. And Battling Tops. And a yellow, paper rounded-corner official Library Card with a stamped metal ID number like they used to have for credit cards. Kids today.
Hey, that lawn’s not a thoroughfare!
Whippersnapper.
Nothing but young punks on this site…
… except for zzyzx…
I was born 1 month after Einstein died. Could I be him re-incarnated?
Ancient Astronaut Theorists say yes it’s possible but can’t explain why I ended up with Junior Samples brain.
I played with a stick, for the twenty minutes I wasn’t in the mine…
Of course, we had it rough.
My first life started the same month that Barbie debuted.
So last year?
When I was a kid there was only 17 letters in the alphabet.
Cuneiform Livin’ Is the Life for Me . . .
When I was born, Truman was President.
Later, I saw Eisenhower’s bald head and asked, “Who’s that?”
When I was a month old, the Dahli Lama returned to Tibet. So, I got that goin’ for me…
When I was about 3, I fell over backward into a 6′ deep, freshly-dug septic tank hole. This may or may not explain some anomalies.
So you fell in Baltimore?
I’m not as old as dirt, but when I was born it was still a new idea.
BTW, wasn’t Goofus and Gallant in Highlights for Kids? I don’t remember seeing them in Weekly Reader.
It’s all a blur. I think you’re right.
When I was born FDR was president and WW-2 was raging.
When I was born I was still a British citizen.
Ahh, but did you already have a backstage pass to the library?
Now that you mention it, Go Dog Go was just.a freakin’ rip-off of Dick & Jane! Hrrrummph!