Is Anyone Here as Old as I Am?

I realized (when someone referred to them in an article) —

I absolutely, literally remember reading Dick and Jane books!

Spot, Puff, the whole gang. See Dick run (not the transgender version). I actually remember turning the pages to see what happened to Sally!

I remember reading The Cat in the Hat, The Great Dane (a book based on a Disney film), and A Fly Went By — not the transgender version.

(Then I graduated to Weekly Reader with Goofus and Gallant.)

Reader’s Digest was a good potpourri of anything and everything, but I don’t remember ever laughing much at its Humor in Uniform and Laughter, the Best Medicine. The cartoons redeemed those features.

So, I doubt you’re as old as I am. My brother had Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots when I got old enough to play that, though. And Battling Tops. And a yellow, paper rounded-corner official Library Card with a stamped metal ID number like they used to have for credit cards. Kids today.

Hey, that lawn’s not a thoroughfare!

