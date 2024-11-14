Eww. Ha Ha Ha. Heh. Eww.

Body of man who mysteriously went missing discovered three days later inside tanning bed at Planet Fitness
Daily Mail UK | November 13, 2024 | Emma Richter
A man was found dead inside a Planet Fitness tanning bed three days after he went missing.
… investigators were able to track him to the gym through his ankle monitor. It is unclear why he had the device on him.
A sign was placed on the front door as of Monday that says ‘tanning is currently unavailable.’
A gym member, Elizabeth Len, recalled being greeted by a foul smell when she entered the building for her morning workout Monday.
‘And I was kind of like sniffing, trying not to look crazy, but I was like, “Something smells really awful here”,’ Len told WTHR, adding that the smell grew stronger as she neared the tanning rooms.
Additionally, the newspaper points out that the gym was open all three of those days. It was not closed during the weekend.
So when he left this mortal coil & stood at the pearly gates, St. Peter replied:
Well Done.
At least the clean up was more like beef jerky than chunky soup.
Orange man bad.
!
Burnt Orange.
Kind of a jerky way to die.