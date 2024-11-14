Eww. Ha Ha Ha. Heh. Eww.

Body of man who mysteriously went missing discovered three days later inside tanning bed at Planet Fitness

Daily Mail UK | November 13, 2024 | Emma Richter

A man was found dead inside a Planet Fitness tanning bed three days after he went missing.

… investigators were able to track him to the gym through his ankle monitor. It is unclear why he had the device on him.

A sign was placed on the front door as of Monday that says ‘tanning is currently unavailable.’

A gym member, Elizabeth Len, recalled being greeted by a foul smell when she entered the building for her morning workout Monday.

‘And I was kind of like sniffing, trying not to look crazy, but I was like, “Something smells really awful here”,’ Len told WTHR, adding that the smell grew stronger as she neared the tanning rooms.