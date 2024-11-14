Point of Few

You’ll hear an awful — and I do mean, awful — lot of squawking for four years from the newsreaders (media-bubble bleached blondes with a gleam in their eye) who had absolutely no influenza at all on the election. And intellectuals (Degrees Is the Word).

Don’t listen to them.

Listen to me. Who’s a bigger minority than me? No one. Support minority rights!!

Support individuals, not collectives.

If you hear of any proposals recommending pooling resources, or pooling votes, or pooling privileges, or anything like that, ask yourself: “Does anything good come from pools?” The answer is no. Only betting, drowning, restrictions on running, chlorine, and that weird guy in the locker room. Does anything good exist outside of pools? Yes: people basking in the sun, with cabana boys and gals bringing mixed cocktails.

I think that clarifies it for the most discerning of us.

