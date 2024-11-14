Point of Few

You’ll hear an awful — and I do mean, awful — lot of squawking for four years from the newsreaders (media-bubble bleached blondes with a gleam in their eye) who had absolutely no influenza at all on the election. And intellectuals (Degrees Is the Word).
Don’t listen to them.
Listen to me. Who’s a bigger minority than me? No one. Support minority rights!!
Support individuals, not collectives.
If you hear of any proposals recommending pooling resources, or pooling votes, or pooling privileges, or anything like that, ask yourself: “Does anything good come from pools?” The answer is no. Only betting, drowning, restrictions on running, chlorine, and that weird guy in the locker room. Does anything good exist outside of pools? Yes: people basking in the sun, with cabana boys and gals bringing mixed cocktails.
I think that clarifies it for the most discerning of us.
I’ve heard of a few collectives that work okay:
Solid waste landfills
Utility rights-of-way
Fire departments
Local police departments
Most churches
Many private and some public schools
Some court systems
… and polar bear hunts. Don’t forget polar bear hunts!
If we supported you, would we not, in fact, become a collective ourselves?
… I put it to you, Greg: isn’t that an indictment of our whole fraternity system?
Hey, your premise is flawed – I once won money from a sports pool…
10% for the big guy — c’mon, man!