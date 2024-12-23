Babesleaga Group AD : Week 5 : Results and Standings

2 more weeks to go and we will be into the New Year and a new group.

Results

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Greta Garbo 5 – 0 – 0 314 62.80 155 62.80-31.00 Ginger Rogers 4 – 1 – 0 275 55.00 168 55.00-33.60 Barbara Stanwyck 3 – 2 – 0 291 58.20 177 58.20-35.40 Katharine Hepburn 2 – 2 – 1 264 52.80 199 52.80-39.80 Mae West 2 – 2 – 1 240 48.00 214 48.00-42.80 Claudette Colbert 2 – 3 – 0 159 31.80 282 31.80-56.40 Irene Dunne 1 – 4 – 0 149 29.80 300 29.80-60.00 Joan Crawford 0 – 5 – 0 110 22.00 335 22.00-67.00

Week 6

10:00 am Greta Garbo vs Irene Dunne

2:00 pm Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck

6:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Katharine Hepburn

8:00 pm Ginger Rogers vs Joan Crawford

