Babesleaga Group AD : Week 5 : Results and Standings

2 more weeks to go and we will be into the New Year and a new group.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
80 votes · 80 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
87 votes · 87 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
78 votes · 78 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
80 votes · 80 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Greta Garbo5 – 0 – 031462.8015562.80-31.00
Ginger Rogers4 – 1 – 027555.0016855.00-33.60
Barbara Stanwyck3 – 2 – 029158.2017758.20-35.40
Katharine Hepburn2 – 2 – 126452.8019952.80-39.80
Mae West2 – 2 – 124048.0021448.00-42.80
Claudette Colbert2 – 3 – 015931.8028231.80-56.40
Irene Dunne1 – 4 – 014929.8030029.80-60.00
Joan Crawford0 – 5 – 011022.0033522.00-67.00

Week 6

  • 10:00 am Greta Garbo vs Irene Dunne
  • 2:00 pm Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck
  • 6:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Katharine Hepburn
  • 8:00 pm Ginger Rogers vs Joan Crawford

