Babesleaga Group AD : Week 5 : Results and Standings

2 more weeks to go and we will be into the New Year and a new group.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Greta Garbo
|5 – 0 – 0
|314
|62.80
|155
|62.80-31.00
|Ginger Rogers
|4 – 1 – 0
|275
|55.00
|168
|55.00-33.60
|Barbara Stanwyck
|3 – 2 – 0
|291
|58.20
|177
|58.20-35.40
|Katharine Hepburn
|2 – 2 – 1
|264
|52.80
|199
|52.80-39.80
|Mae West
|2 – 2 – 1
|240
|48.00
|214
|48.00-42.80
|Claudette Colbert
|2 – 3 – 0
|159
|31.80
|282
|31.80-56.40
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 4 – 0
|149
|29.80
|300
|29.80-60.00
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 5 – 0
|110
|22.00
|335
|22.00-67.00
Week 6
- 10:00 am Greta Garbo vs Irene Dunne
- 2:00 pm Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck
- 6:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Katharine Hepburn
- 8:00 pm Ginger Rogers vs Joan Crawford