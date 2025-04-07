Babesleaga Group AF : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Two weeks to go. At the conclusion of this group the winner will join our 7 previous winners for a divisional playoff where the choices get tougher. I am sure you are up to it.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Lynda Carter5 – 0 – 043687.2014587.20 – 29.00
Catherine Bach4 – 1 – 035070.0023270.00 – 46.40
Susan Anton3 – 2 – 032865.6024365.60 – 48.60
Deidre Hall3 – 2 – 031162.2031062.20 – 62.00
Loni Anderson2 – 3 – 032665.2025065.20 – 50.00
Lynda Day George1 – 3 – 121643.2036043.20 – 72.00
Pamela Hensley1 – 4 – 017034.0041334.00 – 82.60
Charo0 – 4 – 120641.2039041.20 – 78.00

Week 6

  • 10:00 am Lynda Carter vs Charo
  • 2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Loni Anderson
  • 6:00 pm Susan Anton vs Deidre Hall
  • 8:00 pm Catherine Bach vs Lynda Day George

2 Comments

