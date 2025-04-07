Babesleaga Group AF : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Two weeks to go. At the conclusion of this group the winner will join our 7 previous winners for a divisional playoff where the choices get tougher. I am sure you are up to it.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lynda Carter
|5 – 0 – 0
|436
|87.20
|145
|87.20 – 29.00
|Catherine Bach
|4 – 1 – 0
|350
|70.00
|232
|70.00 – 46.40
|Susan Anton
|3 – 2 – 0
|328
|65.60
|243
|65.60 – 48.60
|Deidre Hall
|3 – 2 – 0
|311
|62.20
|310
|62.20 – 62.00
|Loni Anderson
|2 – 3 – 0
|326
|65.20
|250
|65.20 – 50.00
|Lynda Day George
|1 – 3 – 1
|216
|43.20
|360
|43.20 – 72.00
|Pamela Hensley
|1 – 4 – 0
|170
|34.00
|413
|34.00 – 82.60
|Charo
|0 – 4 – 1
|206
|41.20
|390
|41.20 – 78.00
Week 6
- 10:00 am Lynda Carter vs Charo
- 2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Loni Anderson
- 6:00 pm Susan Anton vs Deidre Hall
- 8:00 pm Catherine Bach vs Lynda Day George
Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs! You kidding me? Playoffs?!…….playoffs?!
I find your lack of enthusiasm disturbing.