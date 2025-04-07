Babesleaga update

Just a note o let you know that the scheduler is messing up the post times for some posts. The first Match posted at 9:00 am and the Results and Standings post was at 10:00. I don’t know why that happened. So please don’t miss voting. Your vote counts.

  3. My error — sorry! I saw that two posts were both scheduled for 10:00 a.m., and moved one to 9:00, without looking closely enough at the title, trying to be helpful. I’m not the FBI trying to subvert Babesleaga. Honestly.

