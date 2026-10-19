Babesleaga Group AO : Week 2 : Jordana Brewster vs Danica McKellar Posted by walruskkkch on 19 October 2026, 10:00 am Good morning. Jordana Brewster vs Danica McKellar Jordana Brewster (1-0-0 Pts. 48 Avg. 48.00) Week 1 Defeated Emmanuelle Beart 48-30 VS Danica McKellar (1-0-0 Pts. 47 Avg. 47.00) Week 1 Defeated Ashley Judd 47-41 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Jordana BrewsterDanica McKellar50 votes · 50 answersVote
Danica would be perfect if she didn’t have nipple rings, a “private part” ring, a tramp stamp, and a pierced tongue with some type of metal object protruding through it.
Some days I worry about you.