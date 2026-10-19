Babesleaga Group AO : Week 2 : Jordana Brewster vs Danica McKellar

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Good morning.

 

Jordana Brewster vs Danica McKellar

 

Jordana Brewster (1-0-0 Pts. 48 Avg. 48.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Emmanuelle Beart 48-30

 

 

VS

 

Danica McKellar (1-0-0 Pts. 47 Avg. 47.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Ashley Judd 47-41

 

 

Who do you prefer?
50 votes · 50 answers
Vote

 

 

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