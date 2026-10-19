Babesleaga Group AO : Week 1 : Results and Standings

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Gentlemen we have begun.

 

Results

 

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71 votes · 71 answers
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78 votes · 78 answers
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88 votes · 88 answers
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80 votes · 80 answers
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Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Lacy Chabert 1 – 0 – 0 66 66.00 14 66.00 – 14.00
Danielle Fishel 1 – 0 – 0 52 52.00 19 52.00 – 19.00
Jordana Brewster 1 – 0 – 0 48 48.00 30 48.00 -30.00
Danica McKellar 1 – 0 – 0 47 47.00 41 47.00 – 41.00
Ashley Judd 0 – 1 – 0 41 41.00 47 41.00 – 47.00
Emmanuelle Beart 0 – 1 – 0 30 30.00 48 30.00 – 48.00
Angela Marie Dotchin 0 – 1 – 0 19 19.00 52 19.00 – 52.00
Fairza Balk 0 – 1 – 0 14 14.00 66 14.00 – 66.00

 

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Jordana Brewster vs Danica McKellar
  • 2:00 pm Angela Marie Dotchin vs Ashley Judd
  • 6:00 pm Emmanuelle Beart vs Fairuza Balk
  • 8:00 pm Danielle Fishel vs Lacy Chabert

 

 

 

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