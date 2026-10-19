Babesleaga Group AO : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Gentlemen we have begun.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lacy Chabert
|1 – 0 – 0
|66
|66.00
|14
|66.00 – 14.00
|Danielle Fishel
|1 – 0 – 0
|52
|52.00
|19
|52.00 – 19.00
|Jordana Brewster
|1 – 0 – 0
|48
|48.00
|30
|48.00 -30.00
|Danica McKellar
|1 – 0 – 0
|47
|47.00
|41
|47.00 – 41.00
|Ashley Judd
|0 – 1 – 0
|41
|41.00
|47
|41.00 – 47.00
|Emmanuelle Beart
|0 – 1 – 0
|30
|30.00
|48
|30.00 – 48.00
|Angela Marie Dotchin
|0 – 1 – 0
|19
|19.00
|52
|19.00 – 52.00
|Fairza Balk
|0 – 1 – 0
|14
|14.00
|66
|14.00 – 66.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Jordana Brewster vs Danica McKellar
- 2:00 pm Angela Marie Dotchin vs Ashley Judd
- 6:00 pm Emmanuelle Beart vs Fairuza Balk
- 8:00 pm Danielle Fishel vs Lacy Chabert