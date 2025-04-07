But You Should See the Other Guy

A stray Emu was found wandering the San Diego suburbs and no one seems to know where he came from
Not The Bee | April 06, 2025 | Staff
The San Diego Humane Society said Humane Law Enforcement Officers and the Emergency Response Team responded Wednesday night to a report of a large bird wandering through a yard in Vista.
They arrived to find an emu with injuries to its neck and right wing.
Were there yak prints about?
No…just Illegal Alien tracks.
The IA’s compare emu meat to a fine filet mignon. It tastes sooo good they didn’t even want to make tacos 🌮 out of it….or burritos. 🌯
Brothers, amirite?
Walrus strangely quiet. He needs to take an emu head count out back and check his netting.
The Emu had reasons.
San Diego has now officially located more emus than illegal aliens.
New Movie:
Space Aliens VS Illegal Aliens!
The Fate of the Universe is at Stake!
(my money, 100 pesos, is on the Space Aliens because they were totally out of element 115…and America gave them some…for a favor…I mean por favor.