Straight Line of the Day: Poindexters Say That Mars Used To Be Perfect for Life. What Happened?

Mars was ‘perfect for life’ claim experts as breakthrough discovery made on Red Planet
www.the-express.com | Mar 6, 2025 | Chris Samuel, Falyn Stempler

China’s Zhurong rover has collected data that suggests that Mars may have had oceans and beaches millions of years ago.

Scientists have made an extraordinary revelation regarding Mars, suggesting that the planet may have previously harbored optimal conditions for life.

Space exploration leaders, such as billionaire Elon Musk, envision Mars as a prime location for humanity’s next outpost in the cosmos due to its relatively close proximity and Earth-like qualities. Despite this, Mars currently presents harsh conditions with sub-zero temperatures, a thin atmosphere composed predominantly of carbon dioxide, and scant oxygen—posing challenges for human habitation as we know it.

13 Comments

  1. Obviously, the billionaires who are secretly planning to relocate there are hiding the true condition of the Red Planet, so that ordinary people won’t demand their chance to emigrate.

  4. “may”

    An easy word for the world’s scientists, especially the Chinese, who are playing catch-up in almost every field.

    And I may be from Epsilon Eridani and evolved from lizards. You may want to see my ship’s propulsion system.

  6. You know why we can’t find the lost city of Atlantis? Because they cut out the part of the story about it being on Mars. Those fools didn’t heed the cries of Climate Change!!!100!!! but didn’t want to own up to the consequences either.

