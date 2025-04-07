Straight Line of the Day: Poindexters Say That Mars Used To Be Perfect for Life. What Happened?

Mars was ‘perfect for life’ claim experts as breakthrough discovery made on Red Planet

www.the-express.com | Mar 6, 2025 | Chris Samuel, Falyn Stempler

China’s Zhurong rover has collected data that suggests that Mars may have had oceans and beaches millions of years ago.

Scientists have made an extraordinary revelation regarding Mars, suggesting that the planet may have previously harbored optimal conditions for life.

Space exploration leaders, such as billionaire Elon Musk, envision Mars as a prime location for humanity’s next outpost in the cosmos due to its relatively close proximity and Earth-like qualities. Despite this, Mars currently presents harsh conditions with sub-zero temperatures, a thin atmosphere composed predominantly of carbon dioxide, and scant oxygen—posing challenges for human habitation as we know it.