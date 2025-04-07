Moon Open for Signs Again

You can no longer post comments on the Sign on the Moon Straight Line .
IMAO Automatically closes comments after 1 year as a spam reduction measure.
I just changed the date on the post to 2018. URL is the same.
This note from Harvey has been updated. If anyone can get into the old post let me know otherwise this is the new moon sign thread. The old post got to 3198 comments. Let us see if we can break the record moonnukers.
Thanks! And in the Christmas spirit I would just like to say…Jingle all the way!…because no one likes a half ass Jingler. smh
To avoid any confusion I would like to say that I’m Cliff. Gene is my middle name. My last name is….wait a second I could be doxxing myself! 😨
We already know who you are.
I’m Fetterman!
F is for Fetterman and F is for fracking because I’ve never liked it.
Then you have Cliff Notes!
ba da BAD!
(Hey, Gene! Valrus has a complete dossier on youi!)
Valrus being the KGB version.
Walrus and Valrus!
Together as a team they are invincible because they are ex-NSA workers. They have access to recordings of everything that’s ever been said on any phone or computer(last 40 years or so)….ANYWHERE on earth…and even low earth orbit….let that sink in.
Yeabut, it’s rumored that Valrus occasionally NANCES!!
Here he is pretending he can sing in Russian!!
My ears are bleeding now!
Helllppp me I’m bleeding way more than when someone popped a cap through Trumps ear.
And may the best zzyzx win.
The moon open again? Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!
My Commodore 24 couldn’t get past an error message, so…
“EZ Pass Landing Only. Otherwise, You Will Be Billed and Then Arrested.”
Calling Harvey. Come in, Harvey. Over?
This is IMAO in 2025. Calling Harvey.
Is anyone there?
Any one at all?
Why doesn’t Harvey answer? ☹
No idea. But to answer your query from last week, Basil seems to still take care of the computer glitches when IMAO goes down, so we’ve got that going for us.
Yay! Earth to Basil! Come in Basil (not Basil) !
“Hunter wasn’t here – just ask the FBI”
I thought we were just joking about all that time travel stuff!
This is a transit zone for all traffic going to Mars.
Elon was here.
Hot Moon Girls Want to Meet You.
<—— Mars 238,855 miles
Or —–> depending on the time of year.
“Moon is Open Again”
Please do not feed the …… oh …… wait …. never mind”
Everything Must Go!
“The Moon- Defending Earth from Asteroid Strikes Since Creation”
“Over a 99.9% Success Rate!”
Injured by the .1%? call us at 1 800 -will sue.
Helmets Not Authorized Beyond This Point