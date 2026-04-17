Straight Line of the Day: What Do the Newly Discovered Fragments of Ancient Greek Philosophy Say?

Ancient Papyrus Reveals New Lines of Greek Philosophy

Archaeology Magazine | April 7, 2026

According to a statement released by the University of Liège, a 2,000-year-old fragment of papyrus . . . preserves 30 previously unknown verses written by Empedocles of Agrigentum, a Greek philosopher who lived in the fifth century B.C.

The work of Empedocles had been known only through quotes recorded by later authors, such as Plato, Aristotle, and Plutarch.