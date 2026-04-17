Straight Line of the Day: What Do the Newly Discovered Fragments of Ancient Greek Philosophy Say?

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Ancient Papyrus Reveals New Lines of Greek Philosophy
Archaeology Magazine | April 7, 2026

According to a statement released by the University of Liège, a 2,000-year-old fragment of papyrus . . . preserves 30 previously unknown verses written by Empedocles of Agrigentum, a Greek philosopher who lived in the fifth century B.C.

The work of Empedocles had been known only through quotes recorded by later authors, such as Plato, Aristotle, and Plutarch. 

28 Comments

  8. {Translated}

    “I have solved the difficult problem of Ginger vs. MaryAnn. The judgement is thus. . . . I say that … Now, when I say this, I don’t want you to misunderstand me as denigrating the obvious charms of the second-best, but in these cases, of course, only one can be the premier choice. So, in this case, I find, not without careful contemplation . . . .”

    The rest of the document is missing.

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  9. What Do the Newly Discovered Fragments of Ancient Greek Philosophy Say?

    I like big butts and I cannot lie
    You other brothers can’t deny
    That when a girl walks in with an itty bitty waist
    And a round thing in your face, you get sprung
    Wanna pull up tough ’cause you notice that butt was stuffed
    Deep in the jeans she’s wearin’
    I’m hooked and I can’t stop starin’
    Oh, baby, I wanna get with ya
    And take your picture
    My homeboys tried to warn me
    But that butt you got makes (Me-me so horny)
    Oh, Rump-o’-smooth-skin
    You say you wanna get in my Benz?
    Well, use me, use me ’cause you ain’t that average groupie
    I’ve seen ’em dancin’, to hell with romancin’
    She sweat, wet, got it goin’ like a turbo ‘Vette
    I’m tired of magazines sayin’ flat butts are the thing
    Take the average black man and ask him that
    She gotta pack much back
    So, fellas (Yeah), Fellas (Yeah)
    Has your girlfriend got the butt? (Hell yeah)
    Tell ’em to shake it (Shake it) Shake it (Shake it)
    Shake that healthy butt, baby got back

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    • She was one of the original Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders to wear the Hot Pants..posing with her Ford Mustang. Legend has it she almost talked Tom Landry into changing the name of the team to the Dallas Mustangs when after about 3 minutes of complete silence she said..”Hey Tom my eyes are up here”….Tom: “I know they are sweetie pie and btw I’m just the coach not the GM or owner.”

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