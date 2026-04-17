Neologism of the Day

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I’m going to mint a new word:

teradactyl (trillion-fingered)

Examples:

“The Government is a teradactyl menace.”

“Oppo, whenever we’re in the back seat of your 2004 Ford Focus wagon you turn absolutely teradactyl!”

7 Comments

  1. Growing up, punk kid friends of mine used to acquire small goods, candy, soda’s, etc. using a “Five-Finger Discount”. Kalifornia’s laws have upped that to the “Teradactyl Discount”, just keep it below $1k.

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