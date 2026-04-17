Neologism of the Day Posted by Oppo on 17 April 2026, 2:00 pm I’m going to mint a new word: teradactyl (trillion-fingered) Examples: “The Government is a teradactyl menace.” “Oppo, whenever we’re in the back seat of your 2004 Ford Focus wagon you turn absolutely teradactyl!”
Growing up, punk kid friends of mine used to acquire small goods, candy, soda’s, etc. using a “Five-Finger Discount”. Kalifornia’s laws have upped that to the “Teradactyl Discount”, just keep it below $1k.
I’ll see your Teradactyl and raise you one GigabitSoros…
Silent p approves of invisible p.
I took a silent p once. Scared the hell out of everyone in my mess tent.
When gravity pulls you down you’ve been “terradactyled”.
That’s what Dolly Parton said once and that if it weren’t for her spurs jingling and jangling no one would have ever found her leaning over a fence helplessly while singing “Joline Joline” to the yardbirds.
Who keeps giving Gene the keys to Harvey’s liquor cabinet? STOP it!
Mmm….. leaning over the fence.
… Yardbirds….
Dammit, now it’s me!