I’m Thinking of Adding Both an Umlaut and an Accent Ague to My Name, Just To Drive Spellcheckers Crazy

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The only question is: where? The options seem to be random.

Apostrophes have been done to death in names. How about a “Greater Than” symbol?

Can you put an Accent Ague and an Accent Grave over the same vowel? I might like to try that. Might turn out kinda musical.

8 Comments

  3. I once tried putting an umlaut in my omelette just to see what would happen….nothing. It was just one little umlaut I had found in my Alphabet Soup….which was kind of freaky weird in itself and I’ve never seen one again.

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