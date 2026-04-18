I’m Thinking of Adding Both an Umlaut and an Accent Ague to My Name, Just To Drive Spellcheckers Crazy

The only question is: where? The options seem to be random.
Apostrophes have been done to death in names. How about a “Greater Than” symbol?
Can you put an Accent Ague and an Accent Grave over the same vowel? I might like to try that. Might turn out kinda musical.
To really throw them off, incorporate a random degree symbol somewhere.
Hey! IMAO software let you do it! I didn’t think a Commodore 64 had the ability.
Never learned how to do that from my computer keyboard.
I once tried putting an umlaut in my omelette just to see what would happen….nothing. It was just one little umlaut I had found in my Alphabet Soup….which was kind of freaky weird in itself and I’ve never seen one again.
If I’m ever on trial for murder, I want Gene to be my lawyer.
I would had thought you would start with a tittle…
Only for Mika.
And now for something completely different: