UK households to be urged to use more power this summer as renewables soar
The Guardian | Mon 13 Apr 2026 | Jillian Ambrose
Households will be called on to boost their consumption of Great Britain’s record renewable energy this summer to help balance the power grid and lower energy bills.
Under the new plans, people could be encouraged to run dishwashers and washing machines or charge up their electric vehicles when there is more wind and solar power than the electricity grid needs.
Charge up an electric toothbrush…
“Put on the pot, Luv…”
Stormy Daniels:
“It was all bs what I said about Trump just to make a quick $million and everyone knew it but I would love me some free electricity for my 3/4 horsepower plugin hybrid vibrator.” 💕
Just checking it is not April 1st.
The Recharge of the Light Brigade?
“Half an L.E.D., Half an L.E.D., Half an L.E.D. onward!”