Straight Line of the Day: What the British Could Use All That Extra Electricity To Do: …

UK households to be urged to use more power this summer as renewables soar

The Guardian | Mon 13 Apr 2026 | Jillian Ambrose

Households will be called on to boost their consumption of Great Britain’s record renewable energy this summer to help balance the power grid and lower energy bills.

Under the new plans, people could be encouraged to run dishwashers and washing machines or charge up their electric vehicles when there is more wind and solar power than the electricity grid needs.