Welcome to IMAO! Mika Puts Out… A Hit on Me. Posted by Oppo on 18 April 2026, 11:00 am The damned text obscures her pundit credentials. I don’t know if you’re aware of who you get when you have Hillary on the phone, . . . 1
Well, hang in there, buddy!
Just one more email request and she’ll be mine!
As well she should have you… you… Masher!
Chyron , my wayward son,
You’ll see breasts once they are done…
Put your fever-dreams to rest
Don’t you sigh no more…
Heh.
I mean, they’ve got to take that Chyron off sometime, right?
100 years from now they’ll have 3-D telecasts, and I’ll grab that zipper.