Friday Night Open Thread: If Things Are Out of Whack, Are You Sure You Want Them in Whack? Posted by Oppo on 17 April 2026, 6:00 pm
I prefer off-whack
Mr. Miyagi:
“I tell you 9 time karate kid…it whack on – whack off…not whack off then try whack on.”
If things weren’t so cavalier with their whack they wouldn’t be out of it.
Last time I was out of whack just last week. I went to the market to remedy my lack, but couldn’t find a new pack., so I had to order online. I guess there was a mix up, because I received a knick-knack. I had to send it back.
Hey jack. That’s an excellent life hack.
Ye sond fair Irish.
Knick-knack abuse may lead to a Paddy-whack, not to mention an obligation to supply snacks to an Irish rover…
There is a house in New Orleans
They call the Out Of Whack
It’s been the ruin of many a poor boy
And, God, I knew I’m slack.
When you’re out of Whack, you’re out of beer. ~ Whack Brewing Co. Milwaukee Wisconsin.